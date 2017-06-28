City of Ballarat News 29th June 2017

What do you think of the Lake Wendouree 20-Year Plan?

DON’T miss this opportunity to have your say on the Lake Wendouree Preliminary Draft Master Plan and share your thoughts on this important vision for the city’s beloved lake.

The Preliminary Draft Master Plan is available online at mysay.ballarat. vic.gov.au; and at City of Ballarat Customer Service, 25 Armstrong Street South; Town Hall, Sturt Street; and Ballarat Library, Doveton Street North. Submissions close Friday 14 July, 2017 and may be made online or posted to: Lake Wendouree Master Plan, City of Ballarat, PO Box 655, Ballarat, VIC, 3353. The Preliminary Draft Master Plan achieves the goal of a 20-year strategic plan for the future of Lake Wendouree. It answers the questions: What do you love about Lake Wendouree? And what would you like the Lake to look like in 20 years? Future planning in the Lake Wendouree Preliminary Draft Master Plan respects important and diverse values including landscape, environment and biodiversity, lake and water quality, recreation (health and wellbeing), events/activation, buildings and boatsheds, facilities and amenities, traffic management and car parking, access, and culture and history.

The Preliminary Draft Master Plan considers and reviews nine key community projects proposed at Lake Wendouree and its environs:

-Ballarat Fernery Redevelopment

-Lake Wendouree Community Outdoor Gym Facilities

-Community Lake Hub -North Gardens Criterium Circuit and Bicycle Education Park

-Lake Wendouree Lighting Project

-Resting Place Sculpture Trail

-The Prisoners of War Story Centre

-Tramway and Military Interpretative Centre -Urban Beach Concept New projects suggested in last year’s community consultation period were also considered and reviewed including a floating stage and/or restaurant, lake fountain, light show, events at Fairyland and night markets. The Preliminary Draft Master Plan was informed by:

•Community ideas and opinions from 1,823 local people who completed the Lake Wendouree Master Plan Survey in September 2016

•Feedback and conversations at the Lake Wendouree Open House Sessions in August 2016

•Walk and Talk community sessions at the Lake in December 2016

•Recommendations of an expert panel

All consultation and conversations confirmed that Lake Wendouree is significant at a local, state and national level. One of few lakes in Australia located in the centre of a major city, Lake Wendouree is a very valuable national environment existing in an important area of Ballarat’s heritage.

Free Meningococcal W vaccine for Ballarat students

THE City of Ballarat will deliver free Meningococcal W vaccinations to all Year 10, 11 and 12 students in Ballarat through the School Immunisation Program, starting June 2017. The City of Ballarat Immunisation Service will visit all secondary schools in Ballarat, as well as Fed Uni – SMB campus, Link Up and other educational locations. Students who miss the vaccination at school are encouraged to call the City of Ballarat Immunisation Service at 5320 5850 for an appointment.

Young people aged 15 to 19 years who are not enrolled at a local secondary school are also eligible for the free vaccine and are also encouraged to call the City of Ballarat Immunisation Service at 5320 5850 for an appointment.

The Meningococcal W vaccine is a four-in-one combined vaccine for protection against Meningococcal A, C, W and Y strains (one injection). Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria, and although the disease is uncommon, it can become serious very quickly. Young people are at increased risk of contracting Meningococcal bacteria which are passed from person to person by regular, close, prolonged contact. Presentations of Meningococcal W have increased across Australia, with 48 cases in Victoria in 2016.

The Meningococcal C vaccine has been offered to all babies at 12 months of age since 2002. Older children were also given the Meningococcal C vaccine in a catch-up program at that time.

City of Ballarat seeks new Public Art Advisory Committee Members

THE City of Ballarat is currently seeking to appoint new members to the Public Art Advisory Committee. Interested people with experience in the visual arts, curatorship, public space, architecture, design or related fields are encouraged to apply for the two vacant committee positions. The Committee provides advice to Council on the ongoing development and implementation of the City of Ballarat’s Public Art Policy and Masterplan Implementation. Members of the Public Art Advisory Committee act as ambassadors and advocates for quality public art in the City.

Expressions of Interest close Wednesday 12 July, 2017.

Public Art Advisory Committee members are selected on merit and expertise.

Members will be selected based on demonstrated skills and experience in the following areas: • Professional and/or community art experience

• Knowledge of contemporary public art applications and issues

• Experience in art, curatorship, public space, architecture, design or related fields

• Proven ability to work cooperatively in advisory groups or selection panels.