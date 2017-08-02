City of Ballarat News 3rd August 2017

Art Gallery General Service Agreement

THE City of Ballarat signed a General Service Agreement with the Art Gallery of Ballarat at its Wednesday night meeting, last week. The agreement will ensure financial support for the Art Gallery of Ballarat for a further three years, from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020. Council resolved to negotiate a new General Service Agreement after it completed an independent review of its contribution to the Art and Culture sector in March this year.

The Art Gallery of Ballarat is recognised as the most significant gallery in regional Australia and, during the term of its current General Service Agreement, has enriched Ballarat’s cultural life while acquiring, conserving and presenting an inspiring collection of art. It has also hosted a large number of highly regarded exhibitions, including the highly successful Archibald prize in 2015 and 2016. Mayor Samantha McIntosh said the Art Gallery of Ballarat was an important and precious city asset. “Hosting amazing exhibitions like the Archibald Prize has showcased how significant the Art Gallery of Ballarat is to the town’s cultural fabric,” Cr McIntosh said.

“For example, the gallery will this year also host the specially-curated Romancing the Skull exhibition, set to run for four months from October.” The General Service Agreement will be within the council’s budget capacity and it will not exceed the current council term.

Ballarat Railway Station Precinct Redevelopment

Heritage Victoria feedback The City of Ballarat will provide feedback to Heritage Victoria on the proposed Ballarat Railway Station Precinct redevelopment. The council voted at its July 26 meeting to make a submission to Heritage Victoria regarding the currently advertised redevelopment heritage permit. Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said the site redevelopment was considered the best way to both preserve and enhance existing heritage, and create opportunities for new and contemporary uses which support community access and vibrancy in the precinct. “The feedback provided is intended to support the heritage significance of the site and enable the project to act as a leading example of redevelopment leveraging off heritage values to bring prosperity and opportunity to our community,” Cr McIntosh said. “With some clever design and clarification of detailed elements, there are opportunities to ensure this project makes the greatest possible contribution to Ballarat.

“At every opportunity, we have expressed our concerns and those of the community. We are confident the State Government will respectfully listen to ensure the best outcomes for all.” Cr McIntosh stressed the council hadn’t rejected the plans but was advocating on behalf of the local community for the best result. “We are fully supportive of the plans but there are a couple of things we would like to work through, if possible.” These include transport access and mobility, amended building design, external site impacts and vegetation and landscaping plans. “This is a normal process, where we would provide comment.

“This is an exciting opportunity for a precinct that has been derelict for many years it’s part of our greater vision for the CBD of Ballarat.”