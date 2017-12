City of Ballarat Staff Dig Deep for the Children

CITY of Ballarat staff have collected a large number of toys, which were either donated or purchased with funds raised through charity fund-raising events and these were being delivered to Pinarc and 3BA on Monday.

This involved all council staff including staff at the depot, libraries, Town Hall and Phoenix building.

These two local organisations support many families in Ballarat unable to purchase gifts for their children at Christmas.