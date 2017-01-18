City of Ballarat works with State Government to Advance BWEZ

INITIAL subdivision works, undertaken by local company Pipecon, at the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) are now complete; works include an initial release of 36 hectares of industrial land, construction of roads, provision of services (including gas, recycled water and NBN) and landscaping. The project has been designed to support high-productivity freight vehicles; three sales, comprising 14.3 hectares of land, have been secured. Further announcements regarding sales of the balance of serviced land are expected soon. The first land sale was completed in October 2015 with Broadbent Grain purchasing a site of 10.7 hectares for the construction of a $24 million export grain handling facility. Land has also been purchased by Agrimac, an advanced farming and agricultural equipment supplier, and by Kane Transport for a freight and shipping facility. Designed and constructed for industry to enhance business productivity, Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) is the region’s engine room for jobs and economic growth over the next 20 years. BWEZ is a long-term project to unlock land for industry and stimulate diverse business activity to deliver local jobs. BWEZ comprises 438 hectares of State owned ‘greenfields’ land adjacent to the Ballarat Airport and is a high quality, high-profile industrial and commercial precinct.

The Minister for Regional Development, Jaala Pulford and the Mayor of Ballarat, Cr Samantha McIntosh, were on site recently to inspect progress. Mayor of Ballarat, Cr Samantha McIntosh said, “We have a new Council which is committed to BWEZ; this is a significant milestone for Ballarat’s economy and we are delighted by its successful progress”.

“In delivering BWEZ, we have planned for future jobs for Ballarat. The City of Ballarat has a strategic approach for developing the Ballarat economy to meet the employment and service needs of our city’s growing population”. “The Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) is the Ballarat region’s engine room for jobs and economic growth over the next 20 years; it will be designed and constructed to enhance business productivity with large lots, a planned freight hub, access for high productivity freight vehicles and top quality infrastructure”. The total project budget allocated to deliver Stage 1 of BWEZ is $30.169 million, with $25.169 million allocated through Regional Development Victoria (RDV) and $5 million from Ballarat City Council. This funding is additional to $38 million from the State Government for Stage 1 Western Link Road, $9.1 million from the Federal Government for the Ballarat Freight Hub and private sector investment as tenancies are announced.

BWEZ will drive over $100 million in direct government and private sector investment into the Ballarat economy; this will be bolstered by further private sector investment, to be announced as further sales are secured. The civil construction investment has seen a direct contribution into the Ballarat economy via the local civil construction business; BWEZ will be a driver of economic outcomes for years to come. BWEZ is a priority project in the City of Ballarat’s Economic Program 2015 – 2019.