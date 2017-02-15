CITY TAKES COMMAND

THE City of Ballarat will compulsorily acquire the North Ballarat Football Club freehold title (clubrooms and sports club facility) with the intent to lease to ensure VFL and AFL football games are played at Eureka Stadium.

The organisation is not acquiring the North Ballarat Football club business or club; Council has no intention to run the business. It is important Council enters a lease with an organisation that can prove it has the capacity to operate effectively and sustainably for the community. City of Ballarat CEO Justine Linley has notifi ed North Ballarat Football Club CEO Bill Mundy of the intention to acquire the facilities last Friday (10 February 2017). The decision to secure the Eureka Stadium sports club and change-rooms for public use was primarily made to ensure guaranteed access during the fi rst AFL match at the stadium in August, 2017.

The City of Ballarat already governs the Eureka Stadium precinct on behalf of the public.

The benefi ts also fl ow beyond the AFL; the City of Ballarat wants to protect the broader community interest by ensuring the entire publicly-funded Eureka Stadium precinct is secured and preserved for current and future generations in Ballarat.

The organisation is focused on the best outcome for the entire Ballarat community; for everyone who needs and deserves access to active recreational facilities. The change-room and sports club facilities are held partly on Crown land and partly on the freehold title held by the North Ballarat Football Club. It is essential for the publiclyfunded facilities to be governed by the same public entity as the stadium facility to ensure functionality during AFL matches and other community activities, and protect the operations of the entire precinct. If the City of Ballarat is unable to govern the entire facility and gain access to the facilities, the more than $30 million of public money invested in the Eureka Stadium and Ballarat Major Events Precinct is at jeopardy given Ballarat will risk losing AFL matches at the stadium and may be unable to host other community recreational activities. Despite attempting to work with the North Ballarat Football Club Board of Directors for the past nine months, the City of Ballarat has been unable to negotiate a suitable arrangement to secure public access. The City of Ballarat’s concerns have become increasingly heightened given it has been unable to work with the board on an outcome. The City of Ballarat has been left with no choice other than to take over the facility to ensure the community has complete control over its investment. City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said, “The current issues facing the North Ballarat Football Club have Council gravely concerned for the future reputation of football in the Ballarat region. Council wants to give all mums, dads and players’ certainty Ballarat has a bright future in football: from junior through to elite levels.” “Council has intervened to secure and protect the community’s investment, and to remove public angst and doubt over the future of Eureka Stadium and the Ballarat Major Events Precinct. Council has a responsibility to take a lead role and provide surety to the community.” Visiting the site last Friday Cr Grant Tillett said, “I think the announcement from the City has been received quite positively. I haven’t had too many objections – some questions about how it will work but no serious objections have been raised by any member of the public to me.

“Without this building and the car park, which is associated with it, this entire precinct becomes a bit of a joke. By acquiring it and being able now to incorporate it into the sporting precinct itself, it makes it whole again.”

The important thing for Council it that they protect the facility, Cr McIntosh said.

“We know there has been millions of dollars of public money gone into the facility and as a council it is important that we protect the ratepayers’ money and their contributions to this site, this centre,” she said. “We are not looking at a particular club; we are not looking at anyone’s business. We are looking at a broader community and the bigger picture here is about making sure that we have got long-term security and that there is access and pathways for young people to go right through the footy circuit and the minute you take bits and pieces out of that, it makes it very diffi cult, so we need to know that facility is here, it’s been built to be able to deliver to a broad community requirement.” Council has not sought the Government to be involved in this matter; it has taken the leadership to resolve it but has kept them informed.

Sharon Knight Member for Wendouree said, “The City of Ballarat has taken decisive action following the governance and fi nancial failures of the former leadership of the North Ballarat Football Club. “I congratulate the council for securing important assets for community use. “With the Western Bulldogs fi rst regular season game in Ballarat only months away, a recent history of VFL success and strong grassroots competitions, footy in Ballarat has a great future. “I encourage supporters and potential sponsors to get behind our city’s VFL team.” The Miner tried to contact North Ballarat Football Club CEO Bill Mundy for a comment but as of going to print, have not had a response.