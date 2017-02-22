Civic Reception for city educators (ACE)

LAST Thursday the City of Ballarat hosted a Civic Reception for the Australian College of Educators (ACE) (Ballarat Chapter for the ‘commencement of the 2017 Education Year’. The reception included awards for: Community Education, a Senior Educator from the region, and for (Yr 12, 2016) student achievement in the region’s secondary schools. City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said the Opening of the Academic Year is an occasion to reflect on the year that was and to look ahead as thousands of students and academic staff begin their year’s work. “As Mayor of Ballarat I commend the Australian College of Educators,” she said. “2017 marks the thirteenth year that the organisation has held these annual awards.

“Ballarat is extremely fortunate to have such an outstanding educational sector.”

ACE Ballarat Region President Paul Rose said the long association of the Australian College of Educators with the City of Ballarat reflects both the commitment of the City to education and the importance of these awa4rds in recognizing the achievements and commitment of the award nominees and recipients.

“This year the ACE Ballarat Region Executive noted the high quality of all the nominees for the Senior Student Award,” he said. “The discussion of our nominees was long and intense with each element of the nomination examined in detail.

The identification of the Senior Educator was a far easier task as the Awardee has made a long standing and highly valued contribution to the Ballarat and national education arena. “Our Community Education Award recognises and values the stewardship of a community asset that has been effectively rebirthed.”

Senior Student award: Madeleine Merzvinskis (Ballarat Secondary College).

Community Education Award: City of Ballarat Libraries.

Senior Educator Award: Associate Professor Joe Fleming (Dean, Ballarat Campus, Australian Catholic University).