Clubs Put in Your Wish List in Now

THE Andrews Labor Government is giving Victorian clubs, sporting organisations and councils another chance to secure funding to build modern and safer grassroots sports facilities and new multisport indoor stadiums. Minister for Sport John Eren has announced that applications are now open for the next round of the $100 million Community Sports Infrastructure Fund and the $22 million Better Indoor Stadiums Fund. Local sports clubs are the lifeblood of our towns. They deserve modern, safe, inclusive and fullyaccessible facilities with room to grow and welcome more members than ever before.

The first round of the Better Indoor Stadiums Fund delivered funding for the Oakleigh Recreation Centre Redevelopment, a new indoor sporting complex at HE Parker Reserve in Heathmont and expansion of the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium. Now, even more sporting organisations, working with their local councils, can benefit.

More grants of up to $3 million are now up for grabs to develop new, or expand existing indoor multi-sport stadiums to meet soaring demand for greater court space. These stadiums are a hive of activity for more than 450,000 Victorians that play indoor sports like volleyball, basketball, netball and badminton.

We’re helping clubs transform tired sports grounds and ageing clubrooms to encourage more people to get involved and stay fit and healthy.

It also includes $10 million for Female Friendly Facilities to build or upgrade women’s change rooms.