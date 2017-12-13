Clunes Footy Club juniors to get new jumpers

THE Clunes Football Club Junior Team will get new jumpers for 2018 due to grants from the Freemasons Foundation and the All Nations Lodge in Clunes. The team will be boosted with the new jumpers for the 2018 season with the injection of a grant totalling $2,000.

“We are delighted to be able to be a part of supporting the juniors as they venture into a new season,” said Peter Billing, Worshipful Master of the All Nations Lodge. “We hope it will go some way in bringing some success on the ground next year.” Christine Hill, President of the Clunes Football and Netball Club said how local sporting club rely on sponsorship and this grant for the junior team will be a great boost for them.

The Freemasons Foundation provided the major part of the grant as part of their continuing contribution to charities and especially local communities throughout Victoria.