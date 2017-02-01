COB Wins ADF Reserves ‘Supportive Employer’ Award

AUSTRALIA’S defence force Reservists play a crucial part in helping to maintain our Nation’s defences, and they rely on employer support to fulfil their duties. The City of Ballarat has won a Victorian award for the outstanding support it provides to its Reservist employees, and is now in the running for a national honour. The City of Ballarat currently employs three Reservists in various roles across the organisation, as well as five ex Defence Force Personnel, and is now a finalist in its category in the national awards to be decided in July 2017.

Hundreds of organisations across the country, just like the City of Ballarat, support their Reservist employees by allowing them flexible working arrangements, including the capacity to take leave without pay so that they can fulfil their Reservist commitments City of Ballarat Reservist Rob Powell who works in Council’s Major Projects area and serves with the Ballarat-based 8th/7th Battalion, Royal Victoria Regiment says supportive employers are key to the ongoing viability of the Defence Forces Reserves. In his capacity as Lieutenant Robert Powell, he has been deployed to France for Centenary of ANZAC observances, and on operations in South Australia this year. Rob Powell says he appreciates the City of Ballarat’s support and describes it as ‘one of the best organisations for Reservists’. “If the Australian Defence Force and Reservists are to continue to play a valuable role in community life, it’s essential that reservists have the support of their employers”, Mr Powell said. City of Ballarat CEO Justine Linley says the organisation has a long-standing commitment to Reservist employees and it will continue to do so.

“Their contribution to our country is commendable; their commitment to their roles in our organisation makes them valuable employees”.