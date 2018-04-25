Code Brown…Code Brown…Code Brown…

A code brown is a mass casualty event and last week 100 staff from Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, Ballarat Health Services, St John of God Hospital, State Emergency Services and other agencies took part in a simulated training exercise at Ballarat Base Hospital.

Don Garlick Manager of Emergency Management said the training was extremely successful.

“This was the sixth code brown exercise that we have conducted across 12 years and one the most successful we have had,” he said.

“We are the only Victorian health service that I’m aware of, and possibly the only health service in Australia, that has been measuring our performance across that many exercises using this system.” Mr Garlick added that the exercise leveraged off the Australian Catholic University paramedic course exercise that was conducted in November 2017 a vehicle bomb attack with an active shooter at the local university.

“Ballarat Health Services participated in that, along with police, so that was a live exercise, and the police conducted training to deal with an active shooter,” he said.

“We used that scenario, increased the casualty bank and moved on from the point that they had finished, where the active shooter was subdued by police and ambulance started triaging people who were affected.” These types of exercises are a rare opportunity for clinicians to be able to think about how they would manage the patient care but also beyond that how they might expand their capability capacity in their particular area.

For the executive group, the management team, its thinking about how they would manage the entire health service to support that event, as well as how they interact with other agencies such as Victoria Police, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Minister for Health, for example.

“One of the other areas that doesn’t get much publicity but we find is critical is our ‘psycho social team’ who reunite families with people who have been affected with things like casualties,” Mr Garlick said.

“In these events people unfortunately pass away at the scene, other people are flown off to other hospitals, especially into Melbourne, and their family and friends turn up at this hospital assuming that the person they are looking for is here.

“It’s really complex and difficult to unite people in that circumstance because police are reluctant to release names of people who may be deceased and other hospitals are reluctant to release information over the phone about who they might have, so there is a lot of work that goes on in the background to ensure that families are reunited with their loved ones at soon as possible.”