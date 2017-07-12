THE Andrews Labor Government is continuing to work toward a Victoria free from family violence, with a significant boost in funding for community groups and organisations across the state. Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Fiona Richardson recently announced a further $1.2 million for the Community Partnerships for Primary Prevention Program. A total of $3.85 million worth of grants now support a number of new or existing partnerships between businesses, schools,

workplaces and community settings to help drive local community action to prevent family violence and other forms of violence against women. Women’s Health Grampians (WHG) was one of 34 organisations and partnerships across the state to receive funding to work with women at a local level to prevent family violence and other forms of violence against women. WHG secured $140,000 towards their ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ program which will see a focus on engaging with sporting clubs and culturally and linguistically diverse communities. This grants program supports the ongoing investment and effort in Victoria to help end family violence and supports the key actions arising from Free from Violence: Victoria’s Prevention Strategy, an integral element of the government’s broader family violence system reforms. “We know communities working together have the greatest impact on reducing family violence and violence against women and that is why we are investing in these partnerships,” Ms Richardson said. “Prevention will only be effective when the whole community is involved in changing attitudes and challenging the behaviours that can lead to family and gender-based violence.” Member for Wendouree, Sharon Knight MP added, “Community organisations, businesses and sporting and social groups all play a crucial role in challenging the attitudes that lead to family violence. These projects will make sure prevention work reaches people at a local level”.