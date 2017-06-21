Community protest at CommBank calling to reject financing Adani coal

A RECENT rally was held outside the CommBank branch in Ballarat to protest CommBank’s refusal to rule out funding for the proposed Adani coal project in northern Queensland.

It is the only big bank not to rule out funding. On the day members from Ballarat Climate Action and Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions (BREAZE) were joined by concerned community members to hand the Manager of Commonwealth Bank a signed letter from the Ballarat community, then moved to Federal Member for Ballarat, Catherine King’s office, where they group handed her office a fact sheet on the health effects of Adani coal.

Ian Rossiter Chair of BREAZE said, “Breaze members are resolved to prevent the Galilee Basin Coal mine from proceeding. If the Commonwealth Bank provides finance, a significant number of our 300 members will move their banking to ensure members savings are not used to accelerate climate change.”

Representing Ballarat Climate Action, Tony Goodfellow added: “We are joining with people all over Australia standing up to Adani and we are taking away their social licence. This mine is a total dud, it’s bad financially, environmentally, socially, it contradicts the wishes of the traditional owners. Medical experts compare supporting this coal mine similar supporting big tobacco. Coal is in structural decline, building one of the biggest coal mines on the planet right now makes as much sense as building the world’s biggest fax machine factory or trying to make asbestos popular.”