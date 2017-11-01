Conditions perfect for an excellent tournament at Creswick Golf Club

By Fiona Watson NO wonder RACV Goldfields Resort Manager Stephen Roberts is smiling as he contemplates Lukas Stephen’s shot at the 10th hole in readiness for the Creswick Golf Club’s annual tournament to be held on Thursday 2 November to Sunday 5 November.

Creswick Golf Club President Russell Cartledge agrees that the course has never been better and is in perfect condition for an excellent tournament.

Both Stephen and Russell agree that these are exciting times for golfers who choose to play at Creswick.

“Over the past year there has been a big growth in the membership of the Creswick Golf Club and the resort is experiencing an increase in the number of people choosing to stay and play,” Stephen said.

The Creswick Golf Club annual tournament will appeal to players of all abilities and there are games to suit the novice to games for the more experienced players.

With a total of $6,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, it is anticipated that each day will see a full field.

The tournament runs from Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 November.

Interested people should contact the Golf Shop on 5345 9628 for further information and tee times.