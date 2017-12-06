Council Adopts Lake Wendouree Master Plan

AT its Ordinary Meeting Ballarat City Council adopted the Lake Wendouree Master Plan.

The City of Ballarat developed the Lake Wendouree Master Plan after almost two years of planning and community consultation.

The extensive process of community consultation over three stages PreDraft, Preliminary Draft and Final Draft resulted in over 2000 detailed surveys and submissions.

The Master Plan provides the City of Ballarat with a strategic 20-year vision for Lake Wendouree which has broad support from the wider community and key stakeholders.

The Master Plan includes the following recommendations and key improvements: •Redevelopment of the Ballarat Fernery and Tramway Interpretive Centre, and installation of the Resting Place Sculpture Trail and fountain/light show concepts to support tourism •Installation of lighting around the Steve Moneghetti Track and outdoor gym equipment to support community health and wellbeing •Further tree planting, native plantings and water’s edge plantings in selective areas for enhanced bio-diversity outcomes •New and improved footpaths, pedestrian crossings and linkages to key areas such as Victoria Park, and the Wendouree Railway Station for better pedestrian safety and access outcomes •Bicycle lane improvements around Wendouree Parade and improved connections to designated medicycling routes to encourage cycling use and safety •Public toilet rationalisation, playground upgrades, new barbeques, interpretive signage and additional seating to support visitor amenity and leisure opportunities •New or upgraded car parking at St Patrick’s Point and on Gillies Street, and potential changes to speed limits and road infrastructure for improved traffic management and safety •Development of boatshed and building design guidelines •Preparation of more detailed landscape plans for some precincts including View Point, Durham Point, St Patrick’s Point and the Yacht Club •Preparation of management plans for trees, water, lake weed harvesting, traffic, pedestrian and cycling safety, events and cultural interpretation for improved management of the Lake environs.

The Master Plan is designed to preserve and improve features of Lake Wendouree that have historical, cultural, environmental and landscape significance.

It also identifies opportunities to enhance features, and outlines principals and recommendations for future planning, design and development.

As one of few lakes in Australia located in the centre of a major city, the plan will ensure the lake remains a valuable natural environment and open space asset for the community that supports a wide range of recreational and aquatic sports, major events and tourist attractions.%%%%