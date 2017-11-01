Cr McIntosh Retains the Mayoral Seat

CITY of Ballarat Council has re-elected Cr Samantha McIntosh as Mayor for the second consecutive year.

Cr Daniel Moloney has been elected Deputy Mayor.

In accordance with the Local Government Act 1984, Council met on Monday tonight to consider the election and term of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Mayor. Ballarat is an extraordinary city – rich in history and ripe with potential,” Cr McIntosh said.

“I feel privileged to lead our endeavours again in 2018. We will work with determination and focus to ensure our city is prosperous, and environmentally and economically sustainable in the longterm.

“We will champion initiatives which create jobs, attract investment, harness new technology and new energy, and build essential infrastructure – so Ballarat’s residents can enjoy the best possible standard of living and quality of life.” Cr McIntosh added that 2017 had been a successful year and one that sets Council up for the next three years.

“We have a very strong and positive group of councilors; we have a great vision on the table that has extended from the previous two council terms to be able to deliver to a growing population of possibly up to 200,000 people by 2040,” she said.

“We know that means a lot, in terms of jobs, of infrastructure and we know it’s so important for us, whilst we are planning for this growth to look after our history and heritage and that includes our aboriginal heritage.” The Mayor added it was important to maintain the strong relationships that Council has with other organisations, community groups and the likes.

She said it was also important to work very closely with regional partners.

“We know we are the capital of regional Victoria, we know how important it is to look after our projects that are beyond our municipality and we need to work very closely with those stakeholders,” Cr McIntosh said.

In her new term the Mayor said she was aware that people were looking forward to the opening of the Civic Hall next year, to the beginnings of Gov Hub, the delivery and renovated railway site and to the introduction of new business to Ballarat West Employment Zone.

“We know how important it is to ensure safety for our regional community and to be able to deliver a connected north-south runway and the possibility of emergency services to be based here to deliver to the state,” Cr McIntosh said.

“They are very important projects, along with others.” Speaking as the newly elected Deputy Mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said he was nervous and excited at the same time.

“I guess I am nervous about some of the work ahead, there are some huge challenges for us but equally excited because it is such a huge honour to have my colleagues support me in such an important role,” he said.

Cr Moloney said he put his hand up for the role as Deputy Mayor because in his ‘day job’ he worked for the government and saw a great opportunity for Ballarat for the next year.

“To me 2018 is a crucial year. It’s the year we can really make or break a lot of election promises,” he said.

“We have two, maybe three, election seats up for grabs and we’ve got to really make the most of it. Now is probably the prime opportunity for all of us as councilors to encourage both sides of politics to give the best opportunity for Ballarat.”