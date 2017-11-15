CRS COTTRELL & HENDERSON ELECTED NEW MAYOR & DEPUTY MAYOR

HEPBURN Shire Council elected Holcombe Ward Councillor, John Cottrell, as its new Mayor, with Cr Don Henderson elected Deputy Mayor, at the 2017 Statutory Meeting of the Council held last week.

Cr Cottrell, who served as Deputy Mayor over the past 12 months, began the role of Councillor in 2016. He takes over the role from Cr Sebastian Klein.

Cr Cottrell and his wife Sue moved from Melbourne in 2012 to become permanent residents of Glenlyon.

Cr Cottrell had a broad corporate career in the investment management and financial services industry, and though retired in 2004 has retained involvement with Swinburne University’s MBA program as convenor/ lecturer in Corporate Governance, and as Chairman of Melbourne based Managed Investment External Scheme Compliance Committee.

Throughout 2013-16 he served as a Director of Hepburn Health Service, including a member of the Clinical Governance and Audit & Risk sub-Committees.

Cr Cottrell currently represents Hepburn Shire Council at Municipal Association Victoria (MAV), and as a member of the MAV Professional Development Reference Group.

“Good governance underpins the accountability and transparency required for Council to achieve positive recognition by the community of ‘Our Council’ – I am committed to this endeavour,” said Cr Cottrell.

CEO Aaron van Egmond congratulated Councillors John Cottrell and Don Henderson on their election.

“The election of Cr Cottrell and Cr Henderson to the roles of Mayor and Deputy Mayor brings a good mix of skills to the leadership of Council.

I look forward to working closely with both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor as we deliver important services for our community and projects contained in our Council Plan 2017-21,” said Mr van Egmond.