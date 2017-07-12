CRYING SHAME

Lake Wendouree Playground Partly Destroyed in Arson Attack

IT’S a tragedy not only for the children who were looking forward to playing on the playground at Lake Wendouree these school holidays but also for our community looking at the charred structure after vandals set it alight over the weekend.

City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said it was very sad to see but the positive is that there were playing a lot of children playing in the park. “I have been around a few times since it has happened and it has been fenced off safely and securely so kids can still be safe,” she said. “Parents are with them and they are still having fun. “The APEX Playground, for 21 years, has delivered in an amazing manner back to our community. There has been lots of fun for the Ballarat community, visitors, tourist alike that have absolutely enjoyed this wonderful contribution from the Ballarat APEX clubs.”

The Mayor added that Council and APEX will work together to make sure that the adventure playground is restored to what it was and available fully to the children and families that utilise it.

The playground is situated opposite the Botanic Gardens, which is 160 years old this year. “We know there was a Gothic structure over in the Gardens and this playground sits beautifully across the road and it does have a tiny bit of reflection of the Gothic spires,” Cr McIntosh said. “The playground is a wonderful place to come and enjoy and it’s a dreadful shame that someone would be so, so unfair to do this. “I can smell fresh paint and it’s even more of a shame knowing that Council has been working on behalf of the community to ensure that it is absolutely kept up to date, that its kept safe and that its presented beautifully and to see some of the work that has been prepared and now damaged, is a real shame.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.