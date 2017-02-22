“It wasn’t the first time that someone had told Walker he was going to be killed…. and he suspected that it would not be the last. Military service never really let you go. Neither did working for the CIA. ……. As long as his father was out there, a man who’d been an expert on global terror…… Walker was bound to live by the gun.” Well, that’s about it, really. The tale in a thrilling nutshell. Those of you who have read Phelan before, and have met Jed Walker before, will know what to expert. Lots of violence lots of bodies and a narrative which will bring the reader ever closer to Walker’s elusive father. Of course there is also the remarkable physical fitness of the hero, who manages astonishing feats, even though he is recovering from a previous wound when the story starts. The long descriptions of his fights (mainly for survival against enormous odds to save himself and his fellow searcher after the truth about what happened in Syria, Rachel) are somewhat tedious. For most women they will be almost incomprehensible as the clever pugilistic tactics are way above their heads. Maybe readers have to understand the extraordinary powers of extraordinarily committed fighters such as Walker, to follow those chapters. James Phelan’s writing style is crisp, without too many descriptive passages, but always making sure to end each chapter with a cliff-hanging sentence, ensuring that pages will be turned in quick succession. What did happen in Syria, and to whom, forms the basis of this latest adventure, but there is a twist at the end. The epilogue almost spells it out that this is the last thriller featuring Jed Walker. But is it? Knowing Phelan of old, and Jed Walker of old, the reader will again be left in suspense.

DARK HEART by JAMES PHELAN

PUBLISHED by HACHETTE for a recommended $29.99