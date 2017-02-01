Do you remember how successfully Alex Miller employed the vernacular in his absorbing novel, Coal Creek? If you do, you will be delighted to learn that the prize-winning Irish writer, Sebastian Barry has used the same technique in his latest work, DAYS WITHOUT END. Its narrator is Thomas McNulty, an orphan in the mid nineteenth century in America, who meets a fellow orphan Joh Cole, with whom he forms a life-long friendship. After unlikely employment, dressed as women in a rough miners’ town, as dance partners, “no kissing, cuddling, feeling or fumbling”, in order to stay alive, they both join the army. They find themselves caught up in the Indian wars, where they fight with courage, and learn to understand the dilemma faced by the original settlers when they see their land being taken over by these belligerent foreigners. They are still serving in the army when the American Civil War breaks out. “The destruction of war marks everything. Looks like we want to rub out America. Farms in ruins and blackened towns.”

That they survive, and their loving friendship endures, is a small miracle. Neither of them could possibly foresee what was to lie ahead for Thomas. The quiet, deliberate narration goes on……. “I ain’t feeling so optimistic as the fella said. The wrist chains have eaten into my flesh, and the leg chains are trying to catch up to the wrist chains.” From that quote, it is easy to see why you cannot be told more. You really must read it for yourself. The characters are finely drawn, the period of turbulence in the States is captured in remarkable detail, while the abiding love between these two men is sensitively realised, often in a few beautifully chosen words. Barry lives in Ireland, but his understanding of wars in a time and a place so different from his own is astonishing. There is violence here, of course there has to be, men do not go to war to be passive but it is always necessary to the story line, and is never over-stated, so it is not confronting, as violence in the hands of a lesser writer can so often be. DAYS WITHOUT END, particularly its narrator, will remain in your memory for a long time. A truly fine novel.

DAYS WITHOUT END by SEBASTIAN BARRY PUBLISHED buy FABER & FABER for a recommended $32.99