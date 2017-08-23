AN exhibition that is currently on view at the Art

Gallery of Ballarat – Deësis: Prayer and Image – is

made up of work that was all donated to the gallery

in the last six months.

Gallery Director Gordon Morrison said it is an entire

show of Russian icons that date from the end of the

16th Century to the middle of the 19th Century, with

the exception of one Ethiopian icon, as well.

“It’s a beautiful selection of Russian Orthodox religious

images and it’s a very comprehensive group,”

Mr Morrison said.

“We are just thrilled the way they have come out

looking in this space.”

Mr Morrison added his next task was to write a catalogue.

“The text is all there but we have been so busy we

haven’t been able to publish that yet. But that is

something that will come out in the next month or

so,” he said.

“I have always had a personal interest in icons; my

grandmother was an icon painter in Poland, many

decades ago, so it is something, in terms of my family,

that is an important thing.

“They are a really central part of spirituality of eastern

Christianity.”

