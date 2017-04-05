DELACOMBE CENTRE

IN a few short months residents in Ballarat West will have their own shopping precinct with the Delacombe Town Centre on track for completion at the end of August 2017. The 6.5 hectare site is being developed by H Troon and will feature a shopping and office precinct. Contract administrator Tim Knowles said that currently the external cladding to Building A was going up, refriger ation cases were being installed into Woolworths Supermarket, the cinema walls are being prepared for plastering, amongst other jobs. “The main tenants are Kmart, Woolworths, Showbiz Cinemas, Direct Chemist Outlet Discount Pharmacy,” Mr Knowles said.

“Other tenants are a butcher, hairdresser, food outlets, there has been interest from a laundromat and a number of other outlets.” Over 800 free car parking spaces have been allocated and landscaping to fit in with the precinct. The Delacombe Town Centre is located on the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire lane. The development will be a bonus not only for Ballarat residents but those living in nearby towns, who will not have to travel into the heart of Ballarat to do their shopping or for entertainment. This huge investment in Ballarat will bring with it new jobs and growth. Ballarat is one of Australia’s fastest growing regional cities and the City of Ballarat is committed to planning for the city’s future population. By 2031, it is expected that 40,000 new residents will call Ballarat home, facilitating the need for investment in new housing, services and jobs.