Doctor Blake behind the seams exhibition

STEP back in time as Sovereign Hill’s Gold Museum hosts a special event ‘Behind the Seams’, celebrating the iconic 1950s looks of the Doctor Blake television series. Part of the exhibition ‘Doctor Blake’s Ballarat’ designed by the show’s own production designer, Carrie Kennedy, and curated by the Gold Museum, this special event will be held on Saturday 27th May. Providing attendees with a glimpse of what goes into producing the iconic looks of the television show’s characters, this one-off event will excite both Dr Blake and fashion fans.

‘Behind the Seams’ will allow visitors to meet the team behind Doctor Blake and Jean’s hair, makeup and costumes. Louise McCarthy, the series’ Costume Designer, and John Logue, Hair and Makeup Designer, will discuss how they achieve the show’s vintage look. Hosted by Nicole Jenkins, fashion writer and founder of Melbourne’s Circa Vintage Boutique, this event will provide attendees with a glimpse of what goes on behind the camera of this internationally successful show. It will include a panel session, an audience Q&A, and a guided tour of the exhibition. The exhibition features eleven of the Doctor Blake costumes, as well as images, fabric swatches, set sketches, and props to show how the series comes to life. The Doctor Blake Mysteries series, starring Craig McLachlan as police surgeon Dr Lucien Blake and Nadine Garner as his housekeeper Jean,has been an incredible success, with the fifth season returning to the ABC later this year.

The ‘Doctor Blake’s Ballarat’ exhibition will run at the Gold Museum until 3rd September, and celebrates the international success of the hit television series, set against a backdrop of Ballarat’s most visited locations. From a recreated loungeroom from the Doctor Blake series, including Doctor Blake’s highly recognised lounge suite, to Dr Blake’s 1937 ‘Blakemobile’, the exhibition allows visitors to step into the world of Doctor Blake.