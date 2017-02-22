Doggies launch shop

BULLDOGS OPEN THEIR NEW HOME IN BALLARAT MEMBER for Wendouree Sharon Knight opened the Western Bulldogs shop front in Ballarat, alongside premiership stars and representatives from the City of Ballarat on Monday. The Western Bulldogs will invest time in community programs, aim to employ locals and establish a permanent presence in the community through the shopfront.

The Bulldogs’ inaugural Ballarat match will be against Port Adelaide in Round 22 and is set to attract thousands of visitors to the region – providing economic benefits far beyond the footy field. The Labor Government’s agreement with the Western Bulldogs will see a minimum of nine homeandaway games played in Ballarat over five years. Member for Wendouree Sharon Knight said, “Today is another exciting milestone for AFL footy in Ballarat – the store’s opening means the reigning premiers are here to stay. “This is why we’re bringing the great game to the heart of regional Victoria, we look forward to the exciting work the Club will do in our community.

“We are also investing more than $30 million in the Eureka precinct redevelopment, which includes upgrading Eureka Stadium, the Wendouree Sports and Events Centre, the C.E. Brown Reserve and actions to assist the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society.”