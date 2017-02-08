Dogs In Art Exhibition at Backspace Gallery

CANINES were the first domesticated animal, and through their relationships with people have come to embody companionship, conscience, and caring. Not surprisingly, in its many guises the dog has always been featured in artworks – whether central or peripheral – and when the call went out from Backspace Gallery for works exploring the dog as subject, context and symbol, artists from across our region jockeyed for the opportunity to share images of their relationships with this most fundamental of companions. The resulting exhibition Dogs In Art showcases the work of over 30 artists, interpreting the idea of ‘dog’ in a range of mediums. Many of the pieces are literal depictions of dogs – portraits, if you will – both realistic and abstract. Many others take a more lateral approach to the idea of ‘dog’, examining the roles dogs play in our environment, our dreams, and our histories.

Personality is the common thread uniting Dogs In Art, and the adventure imbedded in the exhibition is discovering the myriad ways each artist has imbued their work with the unique character of their subject. In some instances the dog in question is anthropomorphisized – made human – but in many other examples it is the inherent ‘dogginess’ of the subject – its posture, its instantly recognizable silhouette – that speaks volumes about its personality.

In an era when cute kitten videos are an accepted pastime, it is refreshing to see work that delves into the complex nature of our relationship with our oldest friend. Dogs In Art is for people who love dogs, of course, but it is also for those are interested in delving into our associations with the natural world. The dog is just one avatar of these bonds, but represents out first cultivated link with wildkind. Dogs In Art presents just a fraction of the many ways we honour that connection. Backspace Gallery is an initiative of the City of Ballarat Arts & Culture Unit, dedicated to supporting local and regional artists by exhibiting quality contemporary visual art, design & craft.

Located in historic Huyghue House, at Alfred Deakin Place behind the Art Gallery of Ballarat, Backspace Gallery is open to the public Thursday – Sunday, 12 – 4pm, 2-26 February.