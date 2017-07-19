Don’t Tell

Starring Sara West And Gyton Grantley

This latest Australian film is the true story of a young woman who sued the Anglican Church over sexual abuse she suffered as a 12-year-old.

Sara West is superb as the damaged-but-undeterred victim, and with excellent contributions from a heavyweight local cast including Jack Thompson, Aden Young and Rachel Griffiths, this first feature by director Tori Garrett is a little too restrained to satisfy everyone’s expectations of a high-velocity legal thriller. But its deep compassion and intelligent examination of an especially terrible type of injustice will win the day for many viewers. Based on and walks around as if he’s one of the Men in Black. His big blue eyes coupled with the voice of Alec Baldwin love giving orders to everyone around him. But he’s on a mission. Boss Baby needs to figure out why puppies are receiving more love than babies, but his older brother aims to throw a spanner in the book by Stephen Roche, the lawyer who represented a woman known as Lyndal in the Supreme Court of Toowoomba in 2001 The case led to the Australian government establishing a Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Since 2013, thousands of witnesses have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse in schools, churches and other community organizations. Played with depth and dignity Lyndal (West), is the angry and disturbed 22-year-old. After years of drifting around aimlessly and getting into trouble, she returns to Toowoomba and wants her day in court, no matter what the cost or outcome. It’s now 10 years since Lyndal was repeatedly abused by Kevin Guy (Gyton Grantley), boarding master at prestigious Anglican school Toowoomba Preparatory. Although Guy committed suicide before his trial on indecent assault charges in 1990, he still haunts Lyndal. Carefully filmed and placed flashbacks show Guy’s despicable grooming of Lyndal and there is no rush with the scenes in court as we see Lyndal’s difficult reunion with her guilt-ridden mother, Sue and reserved father Tony. Meanwhile, Roche gathers evidence. With Guy’s damning suicide note declared inadmissible and the defense admitting that abuse took place, the burning question becomes whether the school and the Anglican Church failed in their duties to care for the girl. Great acting from Jack Thompson as barrister Bob Myers is another plus in this excellent new movie. Court proceedings are absorbing as Sara West as Lyndal spells out exactly what happened to her as a 12-year-old, and how it’s impacted her life.

Rated M 8 out of 10