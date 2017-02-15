DR BLAKE MYSTERIES ON ITS WAY TO BALLARAT

ONE of the ABC’s most popular dramas will come to life in Ballarat, giving locals and visitors a behind the scenes look into The Doctor Blake Mysteries production.

The Andrews Labor Government has helped secure the event, which will take place in Sovereign Hill. The exhibition will include costume, props and sets from the show –the first ABC commissioned drama to be screen on BBC1. Visitors will also have a chance to step inside a complete set (Doctor Blake’s lounge room), giving an insight into how sets are constructed and scenes are filmed.

The popular show is watched by 1.5 million viewers every week, not including the international audience.

Most of the outdoor filming locations for this show are in Ballarat, including the Ballarat Observatory, Eureka Memorial, Ballarat Railway Station, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Old Colonists’ Club, Arch of Victory and Lake Wendouree. Our $20 million Regional Events Fund is helping rural and regional communities all over Victoria stage and secure the events that drive visitation and showcase the best of everything the regions offer. Regional Victoria has something for everyone, and we want everyone to experience it for themselves. The Doctor Blake Mysteries exhibition will run from 1 April to 30 September 2017. Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard said, “This is great news for Ballarat, and anyone that loves the Doctor Blake Mysteries series.”