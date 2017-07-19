Dunnstown win five in a row

By Sam Young

Dunnstown have made it five in a row after comprehensively defeating Clunes to keep their finals hopes alive in season 2017. The Towners were dominant all afternoon on their home deck, whilst the Magpies had a day they would rather forget as they only provided some brief highlights for the travelling fans.

It was actually the Magpies who got off to the better start however. Resisting an early Towners onslaught, the Magpies were able to nab the opening goal before conceding seven unanswered goals in the opening term. Clunes also lost important playmaker Ryan HudsonMorgan for the afternoon in the opening minutes of the match, after injuring his lower back.

Best on ground, Harry McKimmie, booted two of his five goals in the opening term with his second including a massive specky in the goal square to round out an emphatic fast start by the Towners. Clunes Coach Nemani Valvcava said during his quarter time address that his side was playing ‘selfish footy’ and advised his chargers that they needed to attack through the corridor more if they were to be any chance of winning. After failing to follow their coach’s instructions pregame, the Magpies were able to turn the game into a bit of an arm-wrestle in the second. However, Valvcava was still not impressed with his sides efforts and actually opted to keep his side out on the field during the major break. Clunes kicked their third and final goal in the opening seconds of the second half, and failed to hit the scoreboard for the remainder of the match as Dunnstown ran away with it in the second half. Clunes season doesn’t get any easier with the Magpies hosting second placed Beaufort next week with a trip to Hepburn to follow. Dunnstown’s slick ball movement and dynamic finishing around goal was highlighted when their captain, Rhys Cahir, kicked his fifth and extended the margin beyond 100points midway through the final term.

Star On-ballers Sam Jenkins and Andrew Sawyers were formidable as usual with their ball use looking a class above anyone else on the field and helped to set up their sides 133point victory.

Dunnstown Coach Justin Abrams was ecstatic with his sides performance on the weekend saying, “It was very pleasing. The best thing about that win and five in a row is just reward for effort for our group really.”

An even spread of contribution across the board, ten different goalkickers and extremely impressive attacking display would leave fans of the Dunnstown Football Club very excited in what the future holds. Abrams said, “We brought in 13 new players at the start of the season, so now its exciting for people around our footy club can see what they can deliver.” The Towner have the bye next week, which means another 4 points and will take them only just one win away from potentially a finals birth. It sets up a do or die clash for Dunnstown and Learmonth in Round 15, as a victory to either side would cement their spot in the eight.

Dunnstown 24.13.153 def. Clunes 3.2.20