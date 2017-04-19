ENTRIES FOR AUSTRALIA’S BIGGEST MOTHER’S DAY EVENT ARE NOW OPEN

THE Rotary Clubs of Wendouree Breakfast and Alfredton are again running the Mother’s Day Classic walk/run on Sunday 14th May. Local participation is strong with around 2,500 registrants each year in Ballarat. Proceeds go to not only breast cancer research, but target other cancers as well. Ballarat’s event is one of the bigger events in Australia, and is now treated as a metropolitan event.

This year the Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic fun walk/run turns 20. As the major fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the MDC has contributed more than $30 million to breast cancer research. As the National Breast Cancer Foundation receives no government funding, community fundraising events such as the Mother’s Day Classic are so important. “Australia has some of the best medical researchers in the world, thanks to the work of researchers and National Breast Cancer Foundation do, we’re in a much stronger position than we were when MDC first started,” MDC CEO Sharon Morris said. “This year we want to celebrate the enormous contribution the Mother’s Day Classic has made to breast cancer research. Raising $30 million dollars means we are helping keep the best and brightest breast cancer research minds in Australia,” she said. “We have more to do, but before focusing on the enormous challenge that faces us in the future, it’s important to celebrate the success of the past.” In 2017 the Mother’s Day Classic are aiming to raise more than $4 million for breast cancer research. According to Mother’s Day Classic CEO Sharon Morris, the event is no average fun run/walk. “It is a powerful day for families and friends to support breast cancer survivors and those who have lost loved ones to the disease,” Ms Morris said.

“Mother’s Day Classic is not about breaking speed records. Our focus is on participation, whether you walk, run or volunteer. Many people have fun dressing up: you’ll see everything from pink pirates to teams in tutus. “

The Mother’s Day Classic will be held in more than 100 locations, from capital cities to remote towns, all around Australia. Registrations are OPEN NOW at http://www. mothersdayclassic.com. au/register/