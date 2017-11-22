Eureka Cycling – Championships Day

WEATHERBOARD was bathed in sunshine for the Eureka Cycling Road Race Championships, however a fierce north east breeze was present and the racers knew they were in for a hard day.

A small field in the Division 3 Championship saw riders work together before fighting out the last lap.

The daring of these men in their 70s to attack through fast corners is inspiring to witness.

Graeme Parker packed too much power and shot away in the final hundred metres to take the victory.

Fourteen riders contested the Division 2 Championship and the field stayed almost entirely intact for the 60 kilometre race.

Brian Ure made his race winning attack with five kilometres remaining.

A slight hesitation in the chase bunch was all Ure needed.

He powered over the final hill to the chequered flag with lengths to spare ahead of the sprinting pack.

The feature race of the day was the Club Championship race contested over 70 kilometres.

Sixteen riders started, however just ten remained in contention after the early surging shelled riders.

Tim Canny had done little during the race until he attacked with just over 25 kilometres remaining.

With limited reactions from the bunch, his one effort was enough to breakaway and from that point he time trialled his way around the circuit.

At the bell lap Canny led by over one kilometre.

He extended that lead to over three minutes and cruised to the Championship victory.

The remaining nine riders attacked each other on the last lap before sprinting over the final climb to decide the minor placings.

Next Sunday Eureka Cycling are staging the Criterium Championships.

Visit the club Facebook page or website for more details.

evcc.org.au

Results:

Club Championship, 70km:

1st Tim Canny

2nd Craig Lee

3rd Jason Birch

4th Matt Ayres

5th Stuart Brien

Division 2 Championship, 60 km:

1st Brian Ure

2nd Roger McMillan

3rd Jeremy Humber

4th Terry Collie

5th Bob Morley