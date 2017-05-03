EUREKA STADIUM A COLOSSEUM FOR SPORT

North Ballarat Football Club statement re the City of Ballarat’s compulsory Eureka Stadium land acquisition

THE North Ballarat Football Club assures its members that, while the City of Ballarat has compulsorily acquired its freehold land and buildings, the club will retain its strong heritage, regional sporting focus and local community involvement. NBFC board chairman John Nevett confirms all teams associated with the club, including the North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL, the North Ballarat City Football and Netball Club in the BFL, the North Ballarat Cricket Club, the North Ballarat women’s football team and the North Ballarat Sports Club, will be fully supported by a dedicated and hard-working board as we transition into the next stage in this process.

Mr Nevett says the NBFC tender for the Eureka Stadium site following the City of Ballarat’s land acquisition will be provided within the tender process timetable and include a well-constructed and measured submission that will meet all the club expectations. Mr Nevett also assures club members the fully committed board will be seeking maximum compensation for the freehold land and buildings through the appropriate channels. “The North Ballarat Football Club has managed the site extremely successfully to date and there is no reason why we will not do so into the future, if allowed,” Mr Nevett said. “In conjunction with receiving fair and reasonable compensation, the NBFC board now has to ensure we achieve a fair and reasonable lease of the buildings and carpark, and fair and reasonable user agreements for the two ovals and changerooms.” Mr Nevett also says he believes the City of Ballarat has acted prematurely in instigating the Eureka Stadium land acquisition. “If it was just about securing the changerooms for AFL games, there were several and far less costly procedures that could have been put in place. “However, provided the City of Ballarat recognises the club’s contribution to the community over past decades, it should have no reason to doubt the ability of the club to do so into the future.”