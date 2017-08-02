Eureka’s first champion the GP Doug Garley

NAMED after Eureka’s first club champion, the GP Doug Garley is one of the club’s classic races contested each season. At just 43 kilometres, the circuit near Learmonth includes 10 kilometres on unsealed roads. On a day that was barely wintry, the biggest challenges for the riders were the increasing North West breeze and the wet bitumen. Kevin Lee is one of the few who has ridden every race this winter and it was only a matter of time before he would be at the pointy end of a race.

Lee rode with the 12 minute group.

They lost one rider to a fall mid race, yet powered on to claim the race lead from the remaining Limit rider Terry Collie with one and a half laps remaining. Lee attacked the bunch with two kilometres remaining as they turned onto the last dirt section. He stayed clear for an emphatic victory from Collie claimed second place. Dean Wells (Scratch) claimed Fastest Time after linking with the remnants of the Second Scratch group and catching all bar the first four place getters. For more information including full race reports, see our Facebook page or our website evcc.org.au

Results:

1st Kevin Lee (12 min) 2nd Terry Collie (17 min) 3rd James Knipe (12 min) 4th Dan Crook (12 min) 5th Dean Wells (Scratch) Fastest Time Dean Wells (Scratch) in 1h 11m 10s, ave, 36.4 kph