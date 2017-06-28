Exhibition reflects seventeen years visiting the Outback

THE latest exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat is a remarkable record of one artist’s regular camping trips to central Australia.

Robyn Mayo visited central Australia regularly between 1996 and 2013. Over that seventeen-year period, she visited Arnhem Land and the Gulf Country, the central desert areas of Rainbow Valley, Chambers Pillar, The Painted Desert and The Simpson Desert, and Lake Eyre and the Flinders Rangers.

The resulting works consist both of landscapes and of intimate flora and fauna studies made at each campsite.

For Tasmanian-based artist Robyn Mayo, plants and gardens have always been a part of her life and an inspiration for her creativity. Her renderings of plants are impressionistic rather than literal and she does not regard herself as a true botanical artist. She chooses to work plein air in order to feel the changing moods of landscapes and observe how plants, animals, insects and birds react throughout the day. Mayo has exhibited extensively since 1986 and is represented in numerous Australia and international private and public collections. Her work was featured in the Art Gallery of Ballarat’s 2014 exhibition Capturing Flora: 300 years of Australian botanical art.