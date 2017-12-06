Exploring the physical realities of Parkinson’s disease through photography

TALBOT’S Chris Crossley was never going to let Parkinson’s disease prevent him from pursuing his passions.

When his symptoms became too severe to continue working as a prepress tradesman, Crossley turned to photography.

Photography allowed Crossley to paint with light and draw emotion through a camera lens.

Crossley’s earlier work in pre-Photoshop image manipulation evolved with newer technologies, His work has featured in Dark Beauty magazine and Vogue Italia, was awarded a Silver Award at the International Loupe Awards, as well as featuring in the 2015 Ballarat International Foto Biennale Fringe Program.

His more recent digitallymanipulated figurative works featured in his current exhibition, On Shaky Ground, explores the physical realities of Parkinson’s and the idea that in the midst of life everyone is entertaining the prospect of deterioration.

On Shaky Ground is a fitting complement to Ballarat’s Romancing the Skull exhibition currently on display at the Art Gallery of Ballarat – a reminder of the mortal existence that precedes what has become a popular image.

On Shaky Ground opened on Friday, 24 November and continue until 17 December.

Backspace Gallery is an initiative of the City of Ballarat, designed to support local and regional artists by exhibiting quality contemporary visual art, design and craft.

Backspace Gallery is free and open to the public between Thursday and Sunday, 12-4pm.