Family Day Care educators and children hop into Easter

FAMILY Day Care educators and the children they care for celebrated the fun and magic of Easter with an Easter picnic last week.

The picnic featured activities such as an Easter bonnet parade, Easter egg hunt, and the sharing of hot cross buns.

The City of Ballarat’s Family Day Care program has 50 educators located across the municipality who care for 340 children, aged from eight weeks to 13 years, in their own homes.

Family Day Care is renowned for offering low educator to child ratios in a home-based environment, where siblings can be cared for together.

It can be tailored to each family’s needs and is an ideal solution for parents who work shift work or who require before and after school care, or care during the school holidays.

Educators can provide kindergarten and school runs, while some educators also offer overnight and extended care for children in certain circumstances.

Each qualified educator is registered to care for up to four children under school age, as well as up to three school-aged children. Educators receive support and monitoring from the City of Ballarat’s Coordination Unit.

Family Day Care is a Commonwealth Government approved childcare service. It operates under the Education and Care National Regulations, National Quality Standards, and is part of the National Assessment and Rating process.

Under this model, parents choose their child’s educator. Parents are also eligible for the Federal Government Child Care Benefit and Child Care Rebate.

Sharelle Knight Executive Manager Family Children Services said the annual Easter picnic was an opportunity for the educators and children to come together as a socialisation activity.