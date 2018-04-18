“Faull Plate” 4BBB Stroke Ladies Event

THE “Faull Plate” 4BBB Ladies Event was held at the Ballarat Golf Club on Wednesday 11th, April, in fine, quite hot weather conditions.

The field consisted of 76 players with a very good representation of ladies from many local clubs as well as Barwon Heads, Beaufort, Commonwealth, Green Acres, Ocean Grove, Point Lonsdale, Portsea, Queenscliff, Thirteenth Beach and Warrnambool .

Pippa Paton and Gillian Sharp-Paul who were last years inaugural winners returned again this year to defend their title, unfortunately for them they were unsuccessful.

The winning team, Susie Hipke and Susan Crocker won with a 56 nett on a count back from Leonie Roder and Marie McDonald.

Third place went to Elizabeth McMurray and Jennifer Shepherd with a 59 nett.

Nearest the Pin went to Members on 8th, Annalee Hills, 11th Cheryl Fitzpatrick and 17th Julie Gilmore.

To Guests on 8th Helen McSparron, 11th Robyn Rudd and 17th Helen McSparron.

The Faull family of Faull’s Shoes, have a very long association with the Ballarat Golf Club and are the proud sponsors of this event.