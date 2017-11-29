FedUni WestVic Academy of Sport appoints new EO

FEDUNI WestVic Academy of Sport has announced that Corey Saitta has been appointed to the role of Executive Officer (EO).

Saitta, who was formerly employed by AFL Victoria, North Melbourne Football Club, Ainslie Football Club, Essendon Football Club, Australian University Sport and more recently as a senior business manager with Employment Services and Recruitment provider Workways Australia Limited, returns to the sports industry on a full time basis.

Saitta also has a Master of Business Administration. Chris Gleeson, Chair of the FedUni WestVic Academy of Sport, said, “The Academy is on the cusp of some very exciting times, much of this due to the dedication and hard work of our Academy staff. With our previous EO Rob Ward accepting a position at Triathlon Victoria, an opportunity has arisen to refocus the role for 2018 and beyond.

We were very comfortable with the various applicants and through the interview process found that a number of people could have fulfilled the criteria of the role very successfully.” In addition, Gleeson said, “Corey brings a wealth of experience in the Ballarat community, sports administration, event management and recruitment to this role with the Board exceptionally happy to be able to hand over the task of guiding the organization through the next stages of its growth.”

“We look forward to continuing our role in providing talented athletes opportunities to grow and develop in all areas,” Gleeson said.

Commenting on his appointment, Saitta, who officially commenced duties on Monday 20th November, 2017, said, “I am very excited to be taking on this role with such an authentic and successful organisation as WestVic Academy of Sport.

I have watched and admired its progression over the years and so it is great to now be part of the team.” He continued, “I am looking forward to playing a major role in the continuing growth and development of the WestVic Academy of Sport in the Ballarat and Wimmera regions.”