Starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis A Broadway revival of this 1980s play opened in 2010, with a limited engagement. The play starred Denzel Washington and Viola Davis as the married couple struggling with changing U.S. race relations. In 1986 I saw the original production of Fences on Broadway and the power of the piece has always remained with me. The Tony award winning Fences, written by August Wilson brought only a small piece of the world onstage, mainly the backyard of a black Pittsburgh sanitation worker, Troy Maxson. Set in the 1950s it was more than enough for this powerful piece of theatre. Now Denzel Washington directs and again revives the leading role of Troy in this movie version which is pitched in an unfortunate place. It’s not cinematic enough to make you forget you’re watching something like a stage show. There’s a literal fence at the centre of Fences, but it doesn’t resonate onscreen the way it did onstage. It’s not a living metaphor. Troy, a gifted baseball player, was fenced-out of the major leagues when he was young but was too old to strut his stuff when he emerged after a long stint in prison. Now, he sees fences everywhere. The fence that he’s building, though, underscores the barrier he has erected between him and his sons, one from each of his marriages. The writer recognised the historical injustice against black people, but as a dramatist, he was less engaged by victimhood than by the violence that victims commit against one another. Washington is a dynamic performer, but he doesn’t have the gravity of James Earl Jones, who played the role in the play. As his wife, Viola Davis is excellent in this movie version but it’s a reactive part, and you must pay attention to her final soliloquy. Russell Hornsby and Jovan Adepo play Troy’s sons, and Mykelti Williamson is the brain-damaged brother. Of all the cast surprisingly the actor who registers most fully is playing the character who does the least: Stephen Henderson as Troy’s mate, Jim Bono. His small performance is mesmerising. They should bring the play to Melbourne so audiences can see how Fences was originally meant to be done. Rated PG 6 out of 10 contact:

