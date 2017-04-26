FLAGS FOR WW1 SOLDIERS AT CEMETERY

WHEN dawn broke on Anzac Day Ballarat’s Old and New Cemeteries were dotted by small Australian flags fluttering at the graves of every First World War soldier known to be buried or commemorated there.

More than 1000 graves were marked.Ballarat General Cemeteries Chief Executive Officer, Annie De Jong explained that during the Anzac centenary period the Cemetery Trust was very keen to engage the community in remembering those who, at their country’s call, volunteered to serve. “We know we have over 1000 soldiers buried here and at least 15 nurses, and we really wanted to show that we do remember their service and sacrifice,” Ms DeJong said. “In addition to those buried in our cemeteries we have identified 160 headstones that carry commemoration of a soldier who was killed, and still lies, at Gallipoli or France or Belgium or Palestine or the United Kingdom.

They were all volunteers and they deserve to be remembered.” These grave sites were identified thanks to Ballarat local Garry Snowden, immortalised in his book ‘They answered their country’s call’.Cemetery staff and a team of volunteers placed the flags ahead of Anzac Day, and Ms. DeJong is delighted that some schools have been keen to be involved in the placement of Flags. “We have Grade 5 and 6 Students from Ballarat North Primary assisting at the New Cemetery and representatives from Macarthur Street Primary and Pleasant Street Primary assisting at the Old Cemetery,” she said.

“Because we are in the WW1 centenary period we decided that was an appropriate focus for this year. We are very pleased to have young people involved in this project and we hope they will continue to be involved in the future when we broaden our focus to research and remember those who served in the Second World War and other conflicts since then.”