FOR BILL DUNSTAN

LAST Thursday (April 13) the unveiling of a commemorative paver for William Dunstan – Victoria Cross recipient – took place. The paver has been installed in the Memorial, Sturt Street gardens between Doveton and Dawson streets.

During the Anzac Centenary period (2014-2018), the Victorian Government, in conjunction with the Victorian Anzac Centenary Committee is recognising all Victoria Cross recipients in their local municipality through the provision of a special commemorative paver.

The City of Ballarat has one Victoria Cross recipient William Dunstan, who was recognised with a paver located in the Sturt Street Gardens.

There were 32 Victoria Cross recipients born in Victoria that will be recognised through this initiative. William Dunstan was born in Ballarat, Victoria, in March 1895 and employed as a drapery store clerk when the First World War broke out.

In June 1915 he enlisted in the AIF, joining the 7th Battalion as a reinforcement. He was Mentioned in Despatches before taking part in the battle at Lone Pine, where he was to win the Victoria Cross. On 9 August, 1915 Dunstan was part of a group of soldiers defending a newly captured trench when the Turks made a determined counter-attack. Dunstan, together with Lieutenant Frederick Tubb, Corporal Burton, and six others, kept firing over the parapet. When a large explosion blew down the barricade, Dunstan and Burton began to rebuild it, while Tubb kept the enemy at bay. Before the work was complete a bomb burst between the men, killing Burton and temporarily blinding Dunstan. Dunstan was invalided to Australia and discharged in February 1916. He promptly rejoined the militia, serving in various ranks until he retired as a lieutenant in 1928. He was presented with his Victoria Cross by the Governor-General on the steps of Parliament House, Melbourne on 10 June, 1916. Being a very reserved man, however, he found it a great ordeal.

Dunstan’s strength of character led him to a highly successful civilian career, particularly in the newspaper industry, and he was greatly respected in business, judicial, and parliamentary circles. Dunstan died suddenly of a heart attack in 1957. Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said Ballarat is a city that is proud of its wartime legacy. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who answered our country’s call to fight for the freedom we all enjoy today,” she said.

“Our city is home to a range of magnificent monuments and memorials that honour the significant sacrifice many made during the Great War, and during other wars and conflicts.” Nancy McCallum is the niece of William Dunstan and she and other members of her family were at the unveiling.

She describes ‘Uncle Bill’ as being a ‘very kind and thoughtful person’. “Just a nice bloke, really,” Ms McCallum said. “The family is very proud of him.”

Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh, Sharon Knight MP, Regimental Sargent Major Warrant Officer (Class 1) Barry Fawcett, Adjutant Captain Samuel Beverley and Senior Vice President, Ballarat RSL Alan Douglass.