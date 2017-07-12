STAN Hunter’s association with the Buninyong Football Netball Club is close to fifty years. Mr Hunter played for the club, held the position of Secretary as well as coaching the juniors and seconds for a period of time. On Saturday the club will be hosting a Past Players Day and a launch of his book ‘From the Bunny to the Bomber 1875 to 2017’. The book stems from an interest that he has had in collecting information on the club.

“I guess it grew from that,” he said.

“One of my friends, Chris Lavery, had an old chap, who had collected information on the footy club

for basically the first 100 years and he’d written this book that he’d stopped in 1983 and then nobody bothered.

“I was there in 1990 and I thought someone should keep this going, it’s interesting, so I set to from ’83 to ’90 and then proceeded to do it each year.” From Bunny to the

Bomber contains lots of ‘tidbits, statistics and photographs. “Anyone who has played one game of senior football for Buninyong will have their name in the book,” Mr Hunter said. “It’s a collection of every result, Best and Fairest Winners, information such as Reserve football only started in 1969 – we started with one team of footballers – 20 blokes running down from the pub to the race course, or golf club as it is now, and playing football in the middle of the oval. “In the back of the book is a very interesting bit, and not a lot of people know about, is that the White Flat Grandstand was the grandstand at the Buninyong Race Course – it has changed in appearance – but it was shifted board by board to White Flat in 1934.”

Mr Hunter is grateful to Jonathan Inglis from Baxter and Stubbs, who played football with Buninyong, came on board and took all the ‘bits and pieces’ from Mr Hunter’s computer and converted them into something you could read and make sense of. AS well t as the Past Players and book launch, Saturday will see the netball club celebrate its 30th birthday.