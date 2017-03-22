Full House at Third Public Station Meeting

SAVE Our Station Ballarat had another full-house at the third public meeting last Saturday 18 March at the Provincial Hotel. Those attending had hoped to question their local politicians about the proposal to sell land and heritage buildings for a hotel and convention centre development. Only the Opposition’s Joshua Morris made himself available.

Government members Sharon Knight, Geoff Howard and Regional Development Minister Jaala Pulford all declined the invitation to attend. A recent survey of more than 600 people showed that 9 out of 10 people gave the Andrews Government a big tick for making $25m available for investment in the site.

But nearly 8 out of 10 consider the proposed ‘hotel’ and convention centre the wrong project. They want the heritage Goods Shed to be developed as a bus interchange, more car parking -not less, protection of Ballarat’s unique rail heritage, and improved accessibility to the site for people with disabilities. Over 91% do not want the land permanently transferred into private ownership. Member for Western Victoria, Joshua Morris mentioned a recent exchange between himself and Regional Development Minister and fellow member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford in the Legislative Council. According to Mr Morris, Ms Pulford had said she was happy to meet with the Ballarat public to explain the project. “Where is she today?” asked Mr Morris.

SOS Ballarat member and MC for the meeting, Hedley Thomson, praised those attending the meeting for the range of creative suggestions offered to make saving the station a reality. SOS Ballarat also handed out bumper stickers and distributed a petition for supporters. “Anyone wanting a sticker can get one from the Provincial Hotel, and at Lydiard Furniture and Antiques in Lydiard St North, opposite the Railway Station, where you can also sign the petition.” said Mr Thomson.