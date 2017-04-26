FUNDING TO BUNINYONG RSL COMMEMORATE LOCAL ANZACS

MEMBER for Buninyong, Geoff Howard visited Buninyong RSL on Anzac eve to announce over $32,000 to commemorate the sacrifice of local veterans, and educate the wider community about their service.

“On 1 July this year the Buninyong community will commemorate 100th anniversary since the original Avenue of Honour was planted,” Mr Howard said.

“The Andrews Government is proud to support this major event with funding of $22,602 from theVictoria Remembers Grant Program.

“I’d like to congratulate Buninyong RSL and members of the Buninyong & District Community Association for the research and restoration work they have undertaken over the past three years to honour the 164 servicemen from the Buninyong community who lost their lives in the First World War.

“This important event will enable local school children and broader community to learn about those that served and those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Mr Howard also announced funding of $9,957 from the Anzac Centenary Community Grants Program to support the production of three short films of three diverse stories told by Ballarat decedents of the First World War.

“These films will tell the stories of a Gallipoli veteran, a Chinese-Australian soldier and a prisoner of warwho survived Germany’s Soltau prison camp,” Mr Howard said.

“The collections of these veterans are held by the Gold Museum and they will produce these films which will educate future generations, and allow people to better connect with the moments that shaped our history.”

For more information on these and other veteran grant opportunities visit: www.dpc.vic.gov.au/veterans