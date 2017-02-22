Gardiner-Pittard Building Officially Opened

THE Andrews Labor Government will begin planning for the next stages of development at Ballarat Health Services, including the fit-out of a shell space in the revamped hospital with even more operating theatres.

On Monday Minister for Health Jill Hennessy announced a $4 million boost for Ballarat Health Services to celebrate the official opening of Ballarat Base Hospital’s modern, new Drummond St building. Ballarat has been funded for four projects from the first round of the Labor Government’s $200 million Regional Health Infrastructure Fund – the largest fund of its kind in Victorian history. $1 million to start planning for future needs of the Health Service, including the fit out of a shell space on level one of the new Drummond St building, which will enable the expansion of the existing Bolte Building ‘hot floor’ and includes additional theatres and support space. $1.5 million to replace six laparoscopic cameras in the existing operating suites, ensuring patients can access the very latest medical technology and enjoy better health outcomes. Meanwhile at the Queen Elizabeth Centre, $1.32 million to replace chillers and $150,225 to expand wireless networks. This new engineering infrastructure will improve efficiency and reliability for staff and patients.

The $46.4 million redevelopment of Ballarat Base Hospital features a new main entry to the hospital, an extra 30 acute beds, a helipad and a new multi-level car park. This makes navigating the hospital much easier for patients, visitors and staff with better access to all areas from one central point.

The new Drummond St Building has been named the Gardiner-Pittard Building in honour of two pioneering women, Helen Gardiner and Mary Pittard who, in 1928, became the first women elected to the hospital board. Construction is also underway on the hospital’s second cardiac catheterisation laboratory. We have provided $10 million to the project that will give people across western Victorian better access to cardiac surgery and care.

“In Ballarat, we’re making sure patients can get the safe, high quality care and surgeries they need by planning ahead now, for more operating theatres in the future,” Ms Hennessy said.

In attendance at the official opening were a number of relatives of Mary Pittard and Helen Gardiner. Jim Pittard (grandson) said it was a great honour and the family was very pleased. “Grand-mother was quite an impressive person,” he said.

“She established the auxiliary with Helen Gardiner, she was on the board here for 7 years, and she was very active in a lot of public affairs in Ballarat.” Jamie Gardiner said it was an honour for his grandmother (Helen Gardiner) who was a very engaged woman but not one who was looking for acknowledgement. “She would probably be a little embarrassed by this but secretly pleased, I have no doubt,” he said.