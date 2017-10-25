Get involved in Ballarat’s new park

PARKS Victoria is encouraging the community to get involved in the future planning of Woowookarung Regional Park, Ballarat’s new 641-hectare park.

At two ‘open houses’ this month, Parks Victoria will discuss ideas for the park, including how to balance recreation and community use with conservation of native flora and fauna.

Following initial consultation with Traditional Owners of the land, the Wadawurrung People, and interested stakeholders, Parks Victoria is now inviting the local community to have a say before a draft plan is released in December 2017.

Located in Ballarat’s south-east, Woowookarung Regional Park incorporates the previous Canadian State Forest and former Victorian Plantation Corporation land in the Mount Clear area.

Established in 2016 and renamed in 2017, the park currently offers opportunities for walking, biking and horse riding, and is home to kangaroos, echidnas, stringybark forests, native heath and wildflowers.

As the planning process continues, Parks Victoria is undertaking priority works to improve the health of the park, including road works and maintenance, signage, rubbish removal, and weed control.

The next Woowookarung Regional Park Open House will be held on Sunday October 29, 1:00pm–4:00pm: Earth Education Centre, Olympic Avenue, Mt Clear, Parks Victoria, District Manager, Tony English said, “Woowookarung Regional Park is a hidden gem – just minutes from Ballarat and full of natural and cultural heritage values.” “It’s a park that offers many wonderful recreational opportunities for the people of Ballarat and beyond.” “The park’s future will rely on collaboration between the local community and Parks Victoria, so we encourage people to share their thoughts.” “In the meantime, we encourage the local community explore their new park.”