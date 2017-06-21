Get ready to skate at Ballarat Winter Festival

THE countdown to Ballarat Winter Festival has begun with works to build the City of Ballarat pop up ice skating rink starting on Monday.

The planter boxes and cubes will also be installed in Ballarat’s CBD from Monday to get visitors to the CBD excited for this year’s event. The pop-up ice skating rink will be located in the heart of the CBD, Armstrong Street South, between the Ballarat Town Hall and Myer.

Road closures are required for the set-up, operation and take-down of the ice skating rink. This will take place from Monday, 19 June to Wednesday, 26 July. •Armstrong St South will be closed from Sturt St to the rear of the Town Hall •Access into Bath Lane will be maintained, coming from the Dana St direction •Access to the Myer loading dock will be unimpeded; deliveries will access the dock from the Dana St direction •The Ballarat Visitor Information long vehicle / caravan parking will be relocated from the back of the Town Hall to the front of the Town Hall in Sturt St -Regular vehicles will still be able to access the seven visitor parks and two parks normally reserved for long vehicles at the rear entrance of Town Hall (access via Dana St in to Armstrong St Sth) -Alternate visitor parking can be accessed along Armstrong St Sth, or the multi-storey car park at Central Square •The Myer taxi rank will be relocated to two car parks directly out the front of the Central Square Post Office, Phoenix Mall, Armstrong St South.

Visiting the site on Monday Deputy Mayor Cr Mark Harris said, “It’s winter and it’s the winter festival and skating is back, which is fantastic. “Last year 15,000 people got to skate through the winter holidays, bookings go very quickly, so people should get in early and enjoy it. “This is the third year of the ice slaking rink and it is growing in popularity; last year it was booked out.” Tickets available at www. ballaratwinterfestival.com. au