GIVING BACK TO LOCALS DOING IT TOUGH

STAFF at the City of Ballarat’s Girrabanya Child Care Centre decided to forego giving each other presents this Christmas; instead choosing to pool the money they would have spent to buy swags for homeless people in Ballarat, which are to be distributed on their behalf by UnitingCare Ballarat through its Housing and Crisis programs. “Instead of buying a $30 presents we might never use, we wanted to do something more meaningful”, Girrabanya manager Linda said.

Staff chose to donate swags to UnitingCare Ballarat’s Housing and Crisis programs. Opting to gift the swags to a local charity was a unanimous decision by staff, according to the Centre’s Manager, Linda. “We know that homelessness is an Australia-wide, and world-wide issue; we decided as a team that it would make us proud to help people locally”. With an estimated 70 people sleeping rough at any given time in the Ballarat area, it is a priority for agencies such as UnitingCare Ballarat to provide assistance to those doing it tough. We know it’s not the answer to homelessness but it helps to make a difference in the short term. The swags will be distributed via UnitingCare Ballarat’s Street to Home program. This program works with people who are sleeping rough, living in substandard accommodation, have suffered recurring homelessness, or are at risk of homelessness. UnitingCare

Ballarat’s staff supports clients to secure longterm housing and provide other wraparound support such as assistance in securing employment. ‘On behalf of the staff and clients of UnitingCare Ballarat, I would like to thank the staff of City of Ballarat’s Girrabanya Childcare Centre for their generous donation,’ UnitingCare Ballarat CEO Carolyn Barrie said. ‘Our priority is to get local people into housing. We don’t want to see anyone sleeping rough in Ballarat and with generous community support we can continue to assist those most in need in our community’. Anyone wishing to make a donation or contribution of food or clothing to UnitingCare Ballarat can find out more by calling 5332 1286 or visiting the website www.unitingcareballarat.com.au