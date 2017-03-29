GNAP17 finalists announced for $20,000 art prize

THE Guirguis New Art Prize (GNAP) will wow us again during March, April and May with the work of the fourteen important Australian contemporary artists exhibited in Ballarat.

Now one of Australia’s most important contemporary art prizes, the fourteen shortlisted finalists are due to be showcased at the city’s two major galleriesFederation University Australia’s Post Office Gallery and the Art Gallery of Ballarat from 11 April to 31 May. Providing a special opportunity for artists working across existing, new and emerging artforms and technologies, GNAP17 also allows new audiences to experience and engage with an inspiring range of cutting-edge contemporary art.

As with the previous two Prizes, the finalists for GNAP17 have been selected through a consultative model, whereby curators at major Australian public galleries were invited to recommend artists for shortlisting. Finalists include Abdul Abdullah and Jumaadi from New South Wales; Joel Arthur and Peter Vandermark from the Australian Capital Territory; Carly Fischer, Natasha JohnsMessenger, Yhonnie Scarce, Esther Stewart and the art collective DAMP (Narelle Desmond, Deb Kunda, Sharon Goodwin and James Lynch) from Victoria; Julia McInerney and Julia Robinson from South Australia; Brian Robinson from Queensland and Erin Coates and Alistair Rowe from Western Australia. Daylesford-based artist Esther Stewart is one of the finalists. The generous $20,000 acquisitive Prize, administered by FedUni, has been made possible by local surgeon and passionate art collector, Mr Mark Guirguis. Launched in 2013, the Prize will be presented every second year until 2021.

GNAP17 will showcase an eclectic field of emerging and mid-career artists’ works with a myriad of styles, ideas and themes that will inadvertently expand and challenge traditional views about art. The inaugural GNAP judge, Jason Smith, now Director, Geelong Art Gallery, described the artists’ work in GNAP13 as ‘a survey of some of the most poetic and provocative imaginations working in Australia today’. GNAP17 finalists’ work will be judged by Simon Maidment, Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, National Gallery of Victoria,

The major Prize of $20,000 will be awarded to the winner at the gala opening at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, with the winning artist’s work acquired for FedUni’s Permanent Collection. The Art Gallery of Ballarat and Post Office Gallery will open from 10am to 5pm daily. Entry is free. The Art Gallery of Ballarat is situated at 40 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat. The Post Office Gallery is a very short walk from the Art Gallery of Ballarat, on the corner of Sturt Street and Lydiard Street North.