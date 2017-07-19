Gypsy Fire 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert

This year celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Matthew Fagan’s album Indigo Moon featuring Matthew’s original Celtic, Flamenco and Classical compositions and arrangements performed by Matthew Fagan, Gypsy Fire and the Orana Chamber Orchestra. Gypsy Fire was founded by Matthew in 1997 and pioneered Gypsy Jazz in Australia with fiery performances at Port Fairy, The National Folk and Wangaratta Jazz festival and major venues nationally.

This concert features two of the original members from Gypsy Fire, Matthew Fagan on unique ten-string Spanish guitar and sixstring Godin guitar, and amazing Czech violinist Romana Geermans. This will be a truly special program featuring Vivaldi, Paganini, Gypsy Jazz masters from Django Reinhardt to Stephan Grapelli, Matthew Fagan’s original Celtic and Flamenco music from Indigo Moon, O’Carolan’s Celtic harp and lute music arranged for ten-string guitar and violin, all performed with passion, vigour and virtuosity. Romana, born in Prague, twice won the prestigious Kocian International violin competition in her early teens and was the youngest member of the renowned Czechoslovak Chamber Orchestra at the age of fifteen. Romana graduated from Prague Conservatorium completing her post graduate studies in 1982, including a year studying professional gypsy music.

She was also involved with the Film music studio in Prague which recorded film scores for American, French, Italian and English films. In Australia she was the concert master for the Orana Chamber Orchestra and played with the Australian Pops Orchestra for several years.

Matthew Fagan has long been established as one of Australia’s finest exponents of the guitar. Matthew has toured with Billy Connolly, The Buena Vista Social Club, Shirley Bassey, Natalie Cole and Michael Crawford. Matthew performs regularly in Major Concert Venues nationally and internationally and has performed in more than 120 countries worldwide as a soloist, with orchestra and bands including extensive touring across Europe, South America, Alaska, Canada, China, Japan and South East Asia

Matthew’s music education has been at the Victorian College of the Arts (Performance -Classical and improvisation), Monash University (Ethnomusicology, Composition Education) and a Masters PHD of Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne.

The duo will be performing in Ballarat Saturday 29th July, (see ad below ,.for details),