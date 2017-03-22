Haddon Gun Club Prospers

RECENTLY the Haddon Gun Club held another successful event at its Bells Road range. Life member Peter Edmondson and his daughter Sarah Gladman teamed up, with Sarah ‘putting the pressure right on’.

“I have been out here for 40 years and basically helped to build this ground, so the kids have grown up here,” Peter explained Sarah’s involvement. “We have 670 members and they come from all over. There is another big shoot in Melbourne today so that has drawn some of the shooters but we still have 160 shooters here today.”

Peter is pleased that the Haddon Club claims the second highest shooter attendance over the year, behind Pinegrove. “We were behind by about 40 people and they’ve had the Nationals with 506 shooters, so we have from all over Victoria the highest attendance rate for the year,” he said. “We are pretty proud of that, the sport is pretty healthy.

“We just got a good grant from the government and will be updating the facilities; everything goes back into the club. “The bow hunters share the ground with us and 2-3 dog clubs come out here and work in with us, over the winter.” The Haddon range will be hosting a major competition in December, with 260 shooters estimated to take part.

“A lot of money comes into the community, there is a lot of work involved but it’s all good,” Peter said.