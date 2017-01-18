Happy New Year to you all. I hope 2017 is filled with wonderful and exciting adventures for you.

I have a birthday this year which has come around so quickly I can hardly believe I am that age. It seems only yesterday I was a child, growing-up in the goldfields of Western Australia. From the day I went away to boarding school, which changed my life irrevocably, the time has flown. There are moments when I feel I have done nothing and achieved little. I came to Ballarat for a couple of years, and I have been here for ten! Where did the time go? I do not make New Year resolutions because one breaks them, invariably; however, I have made a decision to move a little faster. Without sounding pessimistic, there is no promise of a tomorrow – even though we continue to plan for the future.

In the last few weeks I have seen the demise of three people – all of whom have played a part in my life. I met Zsa Zsa Gabor when I went to her house in Beverly Hills to interview her for radio. We liked each other instantly – even though she proved difficult to pin-down for a chat. I ignored her telephone brusqueness and persisted. It paid off. We became friends over time, and to the end I sent her letters which, hopefully, her husband, Frédéric, read to her. She was only weeks away from her 100th birthday. Zsa Zsa came to Australia twice, and I was responsible for her being here. The first time was to appear on the Parkinson Show which was struggling for guests. She was an interviewer’s dream. She was self-deprecating, witty, amusing, and determined to give the audience something to laugh about. She loved being in the spotlight.

I spent weeks in her company, and I never tired of talking with her. Zsa Zsa could read, write and speak seven languages. She also understood the humour. No-one could tell a story like Zsa Zsa – and invariably they were poking fun at her image and the life she led. Her string of husbands were an a constant source of amusement. Zsa Zsa was a star but her personality got in the way of her talent – which was far greater than people realised. Noel Coward she was the definitive Elvira in his stage play Blithe Spirit.

During our time together in Sydney we went to a Pizza Hut – she loved pizza, and she cooked a superb goulash. It was a Sunday morning, and, when she walked-in, the sound of the plastic knives and forks dropping onto the Formica tables was deafening. As I was paying she smiled at the lad behind the counter. He said: “Hello, you’re Eva Gabor aren’t you?” Zsa Zsa smiled and said: “No, darling, I’m Zsa Zsa, but I look so terrible today it’s no wonder you think I’m Eva!” For the record – most of the jewels were paste and came from her mother’s New York shop.

I cannot believe that Debbie Reynolds has gone. I thought she was steel plated and would last forever. We have been friends for 38-years. She was the first person I interviewed for television and she made it so simple. If there was a pause, she talked! I remember she was having terrible period pains and I gave her a hot water – which she never returned. For 38-years I tried to get it back.

The last time she was in Australia she came to the house in Tivoli Road to see my mother, Beria. It was 9.30 on a Sunday morning. I am not sure that Debbie had been to bed. She was a night owl and when she was working she stayed-up all night and slept all day.

She knew that Beria’s life was drawing to a close and she wanted to do something for me. Together they sat on the sofa and Debbie sang Abba Dabba Honeymoon for her. As she was leaving she looked around at the house and said: “Your house is just like mine. You’ve got shit everywhere!” I spoke to Debbie just two-weeks before she died. She was in fine form – a little fragile but there was nothing for concern. I said I would telephone her for Christmas. She said: “Make sure you do!” A few days later her daughter, Carrie, who was returning from London, suffered a heart attack on the plane. When she left us it was more than Debbie could bear. A day later she died. I cannot believe I will never again be able to ask her to sing Tammy for me.

I spent many weeks in her company and she had great generosity of spirit. She introduced me to all the Hollywood stars, including Liberace, Bette Davis, Esther Williams, Lana Turner, Janet Leigh, Yvonne de Carlo, Angie Dickinson, and many more I am so grateful that she allowed me to share a tiny part of her remarkable life. I shall miss her, and the wonderful stories she told about making films and Hollywood. Debbie Reynolds was a star.

I was saddened to hear of the death of Lord Snowdon, the husband of The Princess Margaret. I knew him only slightly. I went to interview him on my birthday. He gave me a signed copy of one of his books of portraits for a birthday present. Stupidly, I left it on my desk in the newsroom at Channel 7 and someone stole it. He wrote me a wonderful letter when Diana, Princess of Wales died. He such a gentleman and he took the most wonderful photographs. I am not sure that he remembered me, but I certainly remember my time with him.

